Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Cong leader files complaint against CM Bommai over tender
- Karnataka will vote tomorrow, and results are set to be announced on Saturday. The big fight is between the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) parties.
Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: As outdoor campaigning ended on Monday, leaders have taken to online forums to continue outreach programmes, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving a video message to the voters of the state on Twitter.
Karnataka is set for a big fight tomorrow after seeing mega rallies and high-voltage campaigns like PM Modi's roadshows in state capital Bengaluru and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rides on public buses and delivery bikes.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is getting a move on setting up polling stations across the 224 constituencies in Karnataka to hold voting in a single-phase manner tomorrow. Following last-minute controversies, both the BJP and the Congress have received notices from the EC ahead of the crucial election.
The EC also said a total of 2,615 candidates are contesting in the polls from all the parties, including independents.
Tue, 09 May 2023 03:52 PM
Cong leader files complaint against CM Bommai over tender
Congress leader Ramesh Babu on Tuesday said he filed a complaint against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister Dr K. Sudhakar, among others, with the Lokayukta regarding a tender transaction. “They overlooked all the parameters and gave the tender for the emergency service of the health department of Karnataka amounting to ₹1260 crore to a company that doesn’t have any background in health issues,” he said.
Tue, 09 May 2023 02:50 PM
Poll officials cast vote via postal ballot in Bengaluru
Poll officials casted their vote through the postal ballot in Bengaluru on Tuesday, a day ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections. Bengaluru District Election Officer, Tushar Girinath, had earlier opened the Strong Room, set up at Seshadripuram College in Karnataka's Yelahanka for the collection of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
Tue, 09 May 2023 01:42 PM
Seizures over ₹375 crores recorded so far, says ECI
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said seizures totalling more than ₹375 crores have been recorded so far. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹288 Crores after the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Karnataka, it added. (ANI)
Tue, 09 May 2023 01:36 PM
What Hanuman is for Ram, Bajrang Dal is for Bajrang Bali, says CM Bommai
In the wake of several BJP leaders reciting the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on Tuesday in various parts of Karnataka, CM Basavaraj Bommai said, “What Hanuman is for Ram, Bajrang Dal is for Bajrang Bali. Karnataka people have already decided to vote for BJP. We believe in Lord Hanuman and Ram, they are our source of strength.”
BJP leaders are reciting the hymn in opposition to the Congress party's manifesto, which proposed a ban on groups such as the Bajrang Dal.
Tue, 09 May 2023 01:17 PM
Pralhad Joshi recites ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ with VHP members in Hubballi
Union Minister and BJP MP from Dharwad constituency, Pralhad Joshi along with members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in a Hanuman temple in Nagashetti Koppa area of Karnataka's Hubballi on Tuesday.
Several BJP leaders including Shobha Karandlaje, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and Malavika Avinash were also seen recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on Tuesday.
Tue, 09 May 2023 12:19 PM
Karnataka: SC adjourns hearing on 4% Muslim reservation
The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing on a plea challenging the Karnataka government's decision to scrap the 4 percent OBC reservation for Muslims. The Karnataka government assured the court that no admissions or appointments will be made till the next date of hearing. (ANI)
Tue, 09 May 2023 11:13 AM
Stopped from reciting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, says VHP member
Officials from the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday stopped VHP members from reciting the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in Bengaluru's Vijaya Nagar, citing the imposition of Section 144 CrPC in the area ahead of the Karnataka elections, a VHP member told news agency ANI.
Tue, 09 May 2023 10:28 AM
Karnataka CM Bommai recites ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in Hubballi
BJP leaders including Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and union minister Shobha Karandlaje, along with some other prominent figures like Malavika Avinash on Tuesday recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ after the state reeled with a controversy over the Congress party's manifesto proposing a ban on organisations such as the Bajrang Dal.
Tue, 09 May 2023 09:40 AM
Every Kannadiga's dream is my own, PM Modi says in video message
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday posted a video on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) official Twitter handle, which he captioned, “My message to the people of Karnataka,” saying that their dreams are his own. "The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution," he said.
Tue, 09 May 2023 09:16 AM
EC issues notice to Karnataka BJP Prez over advertisement against Cong
The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a notice to the Karnataka BJP president, Nalin Kumar Kateel, after receiving a complaint from the opposition Congress that the ruling party published an advertisement making some specific claims about it (Congress) on Monday.
The EC had also issued a notice to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, asking him to clarify Sonia Gandhi's 'Karnataka sovereignty' remark.