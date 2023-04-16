Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE updates: Jagadish Shettar to quit the BJP

Ahead of Karnataka polls, another big leader from the BJP announced that he will quit the party on Sunday. Jagadish Shettar, the former chief minister of Karnataka is all set to quit the party after being denied a ticket. BJP's top brass even tried pacifying Shettar on Saturday but the meeting failed. BJP's ex-deputy CM Laxman Savadi joined the Congress on Friday after he was denied a ticket from Athani assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also set to visit Karnataka on Sunday and he will hold a public rally at Karnataka's Kolar. This is the first time Rahul Gandhi is visiting Karnataka after being disqualified as an MP.