Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE updates: Jagadish Shettar to quit the BJP
- Karnataka is set to vote on May 10. With barely a month remaining, the state is seeing defections from leaders who seek tickets to contest the assembly poll.
Ahead of Karnataka polls, another big leader from the BJP announced that he will quit the party on Sunday. Jagadish Shettar, the former chief minister of Karnataka is all set to quit the party after being denied a ticket. BJP's top brass even tried pacifying Shettar on Saturday but the meeting failed. BJP's ex-deputy CM Laxman Savadi joined the Congress on Friday after he was denied a ticket from Athani assembly constituency.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also set to visit Karnataka on Sunday and he will hold a public rally at Karnataka's Kolar. This is the first time Rahul Gandhi is visiting Karnataka after being disqualified as an MP.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 16 Apr 2023 08:49 AM
Former CM Jagadish Shettar to quit BJP today
After a series of meetings with BJP's top leaders, senior leader and former CM Jagadish Shettar announced that he will quit the BJP on Sunday. On Saturday, he met cheif minister Basavaraj Bommai along with union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan and held a series of meeting regarding his ticket. On Saturdy, he also told that he is not in touch with any party and will reveal the future course of action.