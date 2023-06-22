Karnataka bandh LIVE Updates: Industry body to protest power tariff hike today

The Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has called for a state-wide bandh on Thursday to protest the abnormal hike in electricity tariff by power supply companies.

The KCCI has requested all the Trade and Industry to close their establishments today in protest of abnormal price hike of electricity by supply companies.

District Chambers and other industry associations across the state have agreed to join the agitation. However, essential services and the movement of vehicles are not expected to be disrupted amid the protest today.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah had earlier said he would discuss the concerns of the industrialists and come to a solution. He also said the uproar was “uncalled for” as the electricity bills will reflect normal prices from next month onwards. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.