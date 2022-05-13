Karnataka BJP leader found dead, police suspects suicide due to illness

In a shocking development, a BJP leader from the Herohalli ward was found hanging from the ceiling of his home on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Anatharaju. He is suspected to have committed suicide as he was upset over his thyroid related issues.

Anatharaju, who had contested for the BBMP corporator position in the 2010 election representing the ruling BJP party from the Herohalli ward, died at his home in Byadarahalli in Bengaluru. Police reportedly were informed about the death at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday evening and rushed to his home to find his body hanging from the ceiling fan.

He was a leader from ward 72 of the Karnataka capital. Based on the primary findings of the investigation being conducted by the Byadarahalli police, Anatharaju committed suicide and no foul play is suspected. However, police officials have told the media that further investigation is underway and the deceased's family members and relatives are reportedly being interrogated to uncover further details.

Reports said the Byadarahalli police have registered a case of unnatural death as Anantharaju's cousin, called Manoj, confirmed in a statement that his family suspect he committed suicide as he was distressed due to his thyroid illness. The BJP leader was 46 years old.

Further details on the case are awaited.