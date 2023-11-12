Karnataka BJP leader Ravi says BY Vijayendra too is haunted by questions

With BJP facing "dynasty politics" criticism, following the appointment of veteran leader B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra as its Karnataka unit president, party's senior leader C T Ravi on Saturday tried to dodge related questions, and in a cryptic remark said he too is being haunted by certain "questions".

CT Ravi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP on Friday appointed Vijayendra, the younger son of Yediyurappa, as its state unit president. He was earlier state vice president of the party.

Also Read - Karnataka govt announces KHIR city. Here's what we know

The names of Ravi, who has in the past served as BJP's national general secretary, and Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, were earlier doing the rounds for the post.

"I have conveyed my congratulations to Vijayendra. This is not power, this is a responsibility. This responsibility is not something that is taken by asking for it...I'm not an aspirant for any post, and in the last two and half decades I have not asked for any post, but have fulfilled the responsibility given to me by the party," Ravi said, in response to a question about him being upset.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to reporters he said, "When I have not asked for the post there is no question of being upset or disgruntled."

The party has given the responsibility to Vijayendra to strengthen the organisation and ensure good results in upcoming Lok Sabha polls and other elections in the future, he said, adding that, "I wish him the best and we will all work together in this direction."

The appointment of 47-year-old Vijayendra, who is the first time MLA from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, just ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is significant, as the new president will have responsibility of galvanising the party after the drubbing in assembly polls held in May.

To a question on Vijayendra's appointment being seen as dynasty politics, against which he and PM Narendra Modi have repeatedly spoken in the past, Ravi said, "If I speak anything about this, there are chances of attaching a wrong meaning to it. You (media) will show my earlier video, and you may connect it to different things. I don't want to comment on it in this situation. It is haunting me as questions, in the same way, it is haunting you. It is a question that I too have."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"There are certain questions that are haunting me too, as we (in BJP) have grown in a certain mold...I have never thought against party interest and will never do it...If I say something it will become hot news for you. I have never tried to hurt feelings when the celebrations are on," he said cryptically.

Asked if the BJP now had the moral authority to criticise Congress for dynasty politics after this appointment, he said, "It will not be appropriate to discuss the questions in the minds of a karyakartas like me, in public."

Stating that he will work as a partyman in ensuring Prime Minister Modi-led government comes back to power once again, and there is no question of getting disturbed from it, Ravi said, "Regarding my personal politics, I'm not a Sanyasi, personal politics is after 2024 Lok Sabha polls, until then it is politics of national interest, aimed at bringing back Modi government."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asked about loyal party workers not being considered for the post of party president, he said, who is right for which post and should be appointed at what time is decided by the party, and should not be discussed in front of media.

Though there are some murmurs in the state BJP circles that some seniors in the party are upset about Vijayendra's appointment as state unit chief, none have come out and made their disgruntlement public.

Senior legislators like Basangouda Patil Yatnal and V Somanna, who have been at loggerheads with Yediyurappa in the past, too have not made any comments regarding the appointment. However, there are some media reports stating that both leaders have congratulated Vijayendra over the phone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON