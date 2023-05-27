Karnataka cabinet portfolio allocation: Siddaramaiah keeps finance, DK Shivakumar gets Bengaluru development

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday expanded his cabinet, inducting 24 ministers in the latest rejig.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar with newly-inducted cabinet ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in Bengaluru on Saturday.(PTI)

The chief minister kept finance, intelligence and other portfolios, while his deputy DK Shivakumar was allocated Bengaluru city development along with major and medium irrigation.

HK Patil was allotted law and parliamentary affairs, while sole Brahmin minister Dinesh Gundu Rao got health and family welfare. Revenue (excluding Muzrai) was assigned to Krishan Byre Gowda, according to people familiar with the matter.

Here is the full list of cabinet ministers with their portfolios: