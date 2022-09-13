Karnataka: Case registered over playing of "provocative song" in front of mosque

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 13, 2022 08:28 AM IST

The Kalaburagi Police in Karnataka have registered a case against the organizers of a Ganesh Mandali and the DJ Owner for allegedly playing a provocative song in front of a mosque.

An FIR has been registered against three individuals for allegedly playing a ‘provocative’ song in front of a mosque in Kalaburagi during Ganesh visarjan. (Image for representation)(Youtube)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

As per the police, the incident happened during the Ganesh Visarjan procession on September 10, when a song, which was allegedly provocative in nature, was played in front of Mahibas Masjid, near the Super Market Area around midnight 2 o'clock.

The case has been registered at the Brahampaur Police Station. The accused are namely Tukaram Mahendrakar, Ambresh Bhovi, two commoners, and one DJ owner named Saleem, according to the FIR. Some others have also been booked by the police.

The accused have been booked under sections 295(A), 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections 31 and 103 of the Karnataka Police Act, the police said.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

