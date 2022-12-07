Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka clears investment proposals worth more than 2,000 crore

Karnataka clears investment proposals worth more than 2,000 crore

bengaluru news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 11:58 AM IST

The Karnataka government has cleared a total of 59 investment proposals worth ₹2,627.88 crore, promising to create 9,764 jobs.

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium-scale Industries Dr. Murugesh R Nirani in Bengaluru last month. (ANI Photo)(Shashidhar Byrappa)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

The Karnataka government has cleared a total of 59 investment proposals worth 2,627.88 crore, promising to create 9,764 jobs. The proposals were cleared at the 136th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting held under the chairmanship of State Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani here on Monday.

READ | Karnataka inks MoUs for investments worth around 10 lakh crore

The committee considered and approved seven important large and medium size industrial projects with investments of more than 50 crore.

These projects worth 852.06 crore are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,860 people in the state, the Ministers office said in a statement.

READ | JSW Group plans to invest Rs. 1 lakh cr in Karnataka

It said the SLSWCC also cleared 48 new projects with investments of more than 15 crore and less than 50 crore. These projects worth 923.09 crore would generate jobs for 4,444 people in the state.

Four projects of additional investment have also been approved which will result in an investment of 852.73 crore and would generate 1,460 employment opportunities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka investment bengaluru
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP