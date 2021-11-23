Karnataka CM announces 10,000 relief for waterlogged and damaged houses in Bengaluru

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced ₹10,000 compensation for those whose houses were affected or damaged due to heavy rainfall and flooding in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka area, news agency PTI reported.The announcement came after Bommai’s visit to the waterlogged Kendriya Vihar Apartment in Yelahanka. “I have ordered the release of ₹10,000 today itself for those who had to suffer due to water entering their homes. About 400 houses are affected in the Yelahanka area [while] about 10km of main road and 20km of interior roads are also damaged,” the chief minister was quoted as saying by PTI.He further said that funds would be released immediately for repair work after an estimate of the damage to infrastructure is prepared. Bommai said that incessant rainfall over the past three days resulted in the overflowing of Yelahanka lake and the floodwater submerging the houses in Kendriya Vihar Apartment and its surrounding areas.

Noting that water inundated the basement of the apartment “up to four-to-five feet” and a drainage system would be required, Bommai said the “national highways authority would be approached to get the necessary clearance” for taking up the work as the drains passed the highway, PTI reported.Bommai said that overflowing of Yelahanka lake, which is connected to 11 additional lakes, led to the same situation in all the waterbodies in the Yelahanka region.Kendriya Vihar Apartment complex comprises as many as 600 homes and houses more than 1,600 people. Owing to heavy rainfall, residents of the apartment were forced to shift to other locations, with large SUVs and tractors deployed to help them in the process.Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Bommai to take stock of the flood situation in the Silicon Valley of India as well as the entire state. “The PM assured all possible support from the Centre,” Bommai tweeted.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest bulletin has forecasted light to moderate “fairly widespread” rainfall over south interior Karnataka for the next five days till November 28.

