Karnataka CM Yediyurappa calls all-party meet on April 18 over spike in Covid-19 cases

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said he has called an all-party meeting on April 18 over the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, adding that there is no question of lockdown.

"Have called all-party meeting on April 18 regarding Covid situation here. There is no question of lockdown right now. Technical advisory committee has said that positive cases will increase here till May 2 hence people must abide by Covid appropriate behaviour," Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A night curfew is already in place in the state till April 20 from 10pm to 5am in seven district, including capital Bengaluru. A total of 10,250 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, out of which 7,584 are from Bengaluru alone.

The government has ruled out stopping scheduled examinations of schools and colleges in the state. Offline classes have been discontinued for students of Class 6 to 9 and for most degree colleges.

The state government has so far closed gyms, swimming pools and party halls in residential complexes and limited the attendance to 50% at fitness centres and cinema halls.