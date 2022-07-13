Karnataka CM cancels nominations to govt boards and corporations

The Karnataka government on Tuesday cancelled nomination of heads to a number of boards, corporations and authorities in the state, following the orders of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, to make way for fresh faces, ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

Nominations of a total 52 BJP leaders and functionaries, who were holding the position of Chairmen of various boards, corporations and authorities has been cancelled, as per the note issued by the Chief Secretary's office. According to sources, the list of new people to be nominated as heads of these bodies is ready, and is likely to be out very soon.

With cabinet expansion not in sight, this move by Bommai is seen as an attempt to placate disgruntled legislators and senior party functionaries, ahead of the Assembly polls next year, by appointing them or their supporters as heads. It also comes at a time when Bommai will complete a year in office by the end of this month.

Most of these nominations were made during the tenure of Bommai's predecessor and state BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa in 2020 and few in 2021. Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters in Mysuru, the Chief Minister said, the decision to replace heads of boards and corporations, who have completed over 1.5 years in office, was taken at the state BJP core committee meeting about six months ago.

"It was decided to give an opportunity for new faces, accordingly the process is on. The list is getting ready," he said. Discord or discontent has been simmering within the party, and the Chief Minister has been under intense pressure for some time now over expansion or rejig of cabinet not taking place, to make way for the fresh faces, ahead of elections.

Though there were reports of cabinet expansion by filling in five vacant posts or some kind of a rejig by dropping a few and inducting an equal number of new faces, amid talks about Gujarat like complete top to bottom overhaul of the state ministry, nothing has happened so far, and many aspirants feel it is too late now with polls fast approaching. Also, posts of heads to some boards and corporations lying vacant, and delay in making way for fresh faces to these offices after Bommai becoming Chief Minister, were adding to the discord. The state has over 70 boards and corporations.

