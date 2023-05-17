Karnataka CM Race LIVE Updates: Consultations are still on, says Cong MP Syed Naseer
- Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to announce the next CM of Karnataka in Bengaluru after meeting with Sonia Gandhi, and some leaders in Karnataka.
Karnataka CM Race LIVE Updates: After a three-day wait, Karnataka awaits the decision on its next chief minister with bated breath, which Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to announce soon. The two main contenders are Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, a former CM and leader of opposition.
Other CM aspirants in the Congress including senior leader and former deputy CM G Parameshwara have pitched themselves for the post as well. Kharge on Tuesday held a number of meetings with party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Congress central observers, newly-elected MLAs and the two main contenders Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar arrived in Delhi on Tuesday to meet the central leadership after cancelling his travel plans on Monday due to a stomach infection. Amid reports of a possible rebellion/resignation by him, he asserted that he will stand by the high command.
The Congress party witnessed a big win in Karnataka after the May 10 assembly election, securing 135 seats and emerging as the single largest party, giving the state a decisive mandate. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won 66 seats, while regional party, the Janata Dal (Secular) managed to get 19 seats. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.
Wed, 17 May 2023 09:00 AM
Karnataka CM decision delayed for few more days: Report
It may be a few more days until the Congress leadership announces the next CM of Karnataka, India Today reported. Kharge is likely to come to a final decision after meeting with Sonia Gandhi today and a few more leaders from Karnataka later on.
Wed, 17 May 2023 08:45 AM
Consultations are still on, says Cong MP Syed Naseer over Karnataka CM issue
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said that consultations are still on at the national level amid the ongoing deliberations over the next Karnataka CM. "Both DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah met the national president, discussed everything that happened in the election and gave him feedback. Consultations are still on at the national level. These will continue tomorrow. As soon as a decision is made, we will tell you," Hussain said. (ANI)