Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday sought ₹3,705.30 crore in drought relief from the Centre under NDRF norms, saying the difficult situation had caused distress among farmers and the general public.

Karnataka CM Shivakumar seeks ₹3,705 cr drought relief from Centre

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Shivakumar made the demand during a meeting here with the Central Inter-Ministerial Drought Assessment Team, headed by Ajit Kumar Sahu, Joint Secretary in the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry.

The team is visiting the state for a three-day assessment of the drought situation.

"Karnataka is facing a severe drought situation, and farmers and the general public are facing great hardship. Provide ₹3,705.30 crore in drought relief to the state as per National Disaster Response Force norms," Shivakumar urged the team, according to a press release.

He said 217 of Karnataka's 240 taluks had been declared drought-hit following a scientific assessment carried out in accordance with the Centre's disaster management guidelines.

"If farmers are pushed into distress, the entire system comes to a standstill. Therefore, the Central government must come forward to support the farmers of Karnataka," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Shivakumar said he and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara had not witnessed such hardship among people in their four decades of public life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shivakumar said he and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara had not witnessed such hardship among people in their four decades of public life. {{/usCountry}}

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"We have never seen people suffer to this extent. This is an extremely distressing situation. A special session was convened to understand the problems faced by people's representatives and farmers, and 150 MLAs raised issues concerning their respective constituencies," he said.

He said water inflows into reservoirs across the state, except those in the Krishna basin, were low, while the Malnad and coastal regions were also facing a severe rainfall deficit.

"Despite this, the Cauvery Water Management Authority is directing the release of water into the Cauvery River. Urban areas are also facing water shortages. The state government has announced ₹2,500 in relief for farmers, but we are expecting greater assistance from the Centre," Shivakumar said.

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He said state ministers had visited districts to assess the ground situation, while officials had taken precautionary and relief measures. Farmers had also been given guidance on sowing, he added.

"Farmers are facing severe hardship. Sugarcane growers are demanding higher prices, while milk producers are seeking an increase of at least ₹10 in the price of milk. In this challenging situation, let the Centre and the state government work together," he said.

Responding to Shivakumar's appeal, Sahu assured that the team would tour the state for three days, assess the situation on the ground and collect data from state government officials before submitting an objective report.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and other senior officials attended the meeting, according to the press release.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.