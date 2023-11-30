Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah dedicates 262 new ambulances in revamped '108' service

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday dedicated new 262 ambulances in the revamped 108 ambulance service to the state, as announced by the Health Department in its review meeting which was held a day earlier.

(File Photo)

Speaking at the event, the Karnataka Chief Minister called upon the doctors to treat the poor people with humanity.

He also said that the Congress government of the state is committed to providing quality healthcare to the people of the state.

"108 emergency ambulances have been provided to the health service so that no one should lose their life without getting treatment. More than 840 ambulances are required in the state," he said.

He also said that a total of four ambulances are functioning in each taluk and are providing emergency health services to hundreds of people every day.

Explaining the significance of the primary emergency treatment, the CM said that it plays an important role in saving lives.

"Every district should have an MRI scanning facility. Due to the high cost of services in private diagnostic centres, the poor are facing a lot of hardships. Thousands of people are applying for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for this reason alone. Therefore, an environment is being created in the state where quality treatment is available only in government hospitals. When good service is possible from Jayadeva Hospital, it is possible to provide the same quality service in other places," the Karnataka CM added.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the new ambulances would strengthen the state health infrastructure.

"Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri. Siddaramaiah flagged off 262 new modern life-saving 108 ambulances today. 105 ambulances are equipped with advanced life support systems including ventilators and defibrillators. Rest of the 157 ambulances are equipped with basic life support. Together, these ambulances will help save precious lives in emergencies. The new 108 ambulance service will further strengthen our healthcare system, providing free service to the public" Dinesh Gundu Rao said in his post on X.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that Karnataka's health infrastructure was a model for the entire country.

"Karnataka State is a model for the country in providing good healthcare system and producing doctors. Health and Family Welfare Department is working well in this regard. In this background, our aim is to make ambulance service available from village to city Today we have dedicated 262 new ambulances. Ambulance service will be available within 15 to 20 minutes of being called in urban and rural areas and our government is committed to building a healthy society" DK Shivakumar said in his post on X.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaih also appreciated that the work done by the Health department and suggested that additional focus need to be given to North Karnataka.

