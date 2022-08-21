Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Congress takes dig at govt, says "CM chair for sale"

Karnataka Congress takes dig at govt, says "CM chair for sale"

bengaluru news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 07:26 AM IST

Congress has alleged that the chief ministerial chair is "for sale" in the BJP while also claiming that the party will change the leadership ahead of the polls.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai addressing the media.(ANI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai addressing the media.(ANI)
ANI |

With the Assembly elections approaching in Karnataka, the war of words has reached the next level with a spate of accusations and speculations in the political sphere.

The latest incident emerged after Congress alleged that the chief ministerial chair is "for sale" in the BJP for a hefty amount while also claiming that the party will change the leadership ahead of the polls, a practice which the BJP followed in some of the states.

"CM chair is for sale for 2,500 crore in Karnataka," said Congress leader BK Hariprasad.

Also Read | 16 arrested in connection with "death threat" to Siddaramaiah

Karnataka minister Prabhu B Chauhan said that the Congress leaders like BK Hariprasad and Siddaramaiah should refrain from making such statements and should be more responsible.

He also said leaders like BK Hariprasad who was a parliamentarian and in central politics must make statements with responsibility.

"All this speculation is baseless and no such talks or development will happen in Karnataka. Basavaraja Bommai is doing good and he'll remain as CM in whose leadership BJP will fight next assembly elections," Chauhan said.

karnataka government basavaraj bommai
karnataka government basavaraj bommai
