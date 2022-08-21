Karnataka Congress takes dig at govt, says "CM chair for sale"
Congress has alleged that the chief ministerial chair is "for sale" in the BJP while also claiming that the party will change the leadership ahead of the polls.
With the Assembly elections approaching in Karnataka, the war of words has reached the next level with a spate of accusations and speculations in the political sphere.
The latest incident emerged after Congress alleged that the chief ministerial chair is "for sale" in the BJP for a hefty amount while also claiming that the party will change the leadership ahead of the polls, a practice which the BJP followed in some of the states.
"CM chair is for sale for ₹2,500 crore in Karnataka," said Congress leader BK Hariprasad.
Also Read | 16 arrested in connection with "death threat" to Siddaramaiah
Karnataka minister Prabhu B Chauhan said that the Congress leaders like BK Hariprasad and Siddaramaiah should refrain from making such statements and should be more responsible.
He also said leaders like BK Hariprasad who was a parliamentarian and in central politics must make statements with responsibility.
"All this speculation is baseless and no such talks or development will happen in Karnataka. Basavaraja Bommai is doing good and he'll remain as CM in whose leadership BJP will fight next assembly elections," Chauhan said.
-
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia exonerated in 2013 defamation case
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday exonerated state chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a criminal defamation case, filed by late lawyer Surendra Sharma in 2013. Sharma had filed the defamation case against Kejriwal, Sisodia and Former Aam Aadmi Party member Yogender Yadav, stating that several AAP volunteers approached him in 2013 and urged to contest the Delhi assembly elections, as the senior party leaders agreed to his candidature.
-
SAD leader killed in accidental fire from his revolver in Moga
A senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former chairman of the improvement trust, Moga, Yogesh Goyal died here on Friday night after his licenced revolver went off accidentally while he was cleaning it at his residence. Station house officer Daljeet Singh said that the son of the deceased, Tushar Goyal, in his statement said that after having dinner his father went to his room.
-
Process to fill 4,161 posts in school education department in progress: Harjot Singh Bains
The Punjab government has initiated the process to fill 4,161 posts in the school education department. Disclosing this here, school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the examination to recruit social studies and Punjabi teachers are being conducted at 83 examination centres located in Chandigarh and Mohali on August 21. Exam for social science subject will be conducted at 48 centres in the morning, while the exam for Punjabi subject will be conducted at 35 centres in the afternoon, he added. Bains said 23,858 candidates will appear for 633 posts of social studies and 15,914 candidates for 534 posts of Punjabi teachers.
-
Colonial-era railway bridge on Chakki river collapses amid heavy rainfall
A nearly century-old colonial-era railway bridge on the Chakki river connecting Pathankot in Punjab with Kangra in Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in the area A nearly century-old colonial-era railway bridge on the Chakki river connecting Pathankot in Punjab with Kangra in Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in the area. It collapsed weeks after it was declared unsafe by the railway authorities.
-
Behbal Kalan firing: Proceeding not to move forward until SIT files charge sheet in Kotkapura case, says Faridkot court
The Faridkot district and sessions court said that the proceedings in the Behbal Kalan firing case will not move further in the trial court until the charge sheet in the Kotkapura firing case is filed by the special investigation team. The matter was adjourned to October 15. On August 4, the SIT submitted a sealed status report into the investigation of the Kotkapura firing incident.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics