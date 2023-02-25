Karnataka Congress vows 10kg monthly rice to BPL families if voted to power

Ahead of the state assembly elections this year, the Karnataka Congress on Friday announced that 10 kilograms of rice would be provided every month to those Below Poverty Line (BPL) if the party is voted to power.

The Congress said the rice distribution would be done under the Anna Bhagya Scheme, introduced during the party’s regime in 2013, which currently has the allocation of five kilograms per month.

Speaking with the reporters in Bengaluru, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar said, “I feel very happy to announce the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme for the poor people of the state. If Congress comes to power, our government will provide free rice of 10kg every month to people below the poverty line.”

Shivakumar announced that an increase in the allocation of rice had been a demand of people during the party’s ongoing Praja Dhwani Yatre. People, he said, were angry with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for bringing down the quantum of free rice to 5kg from the 7kg that was being given when Congress was running the government.

In 2013, the Congress government implemented Anna Bhagya to distribute seven kgs of rice. However, the BJP government has reduced the quantity of rice being given under the public distribution system.

“In the context of the price of rice, food is a basic need that needs to be provided free to people,” said Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Siddaramaiah. “We want to make categorial promises that we will keep.”

The Anna Bhagya scheme was the first announcement by Siddaramaiah on taking charge as the chief minister in 2013.

Shivakumar said that Congress believes in strengthening livelihoods through such initiatives and not playing politics with people’s emotions, referring to the budget promise by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to build a Rama temple in Ramanagaram.

“Temples and mosques can be built by trusts and people. It is not a task to be undertaken by governments,” he said.

Responding to the announcement, senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi said those who lie could make any promises they want. “We are already giving 5kg of free rice. If we gave 10kg they would have said 20kg. Those who lie can make promises they want. Has Congress fulfilled its promises? They said the ‘garibi hatao’ (eradicate poverty), but did they do that? If they had done that there we wouldn’t have to give free rice,” he said.

On January 11, Congress announced it would provide 200 units of free electricity to every household every month. Similarly, on January 16, the Congress announced the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, promising 2,000 a month to women-led households if voted to power in the state.

The party has also launched a door-to-door campaign in the state. As part of the campaign, Congress said that they’ll give ‘promise cards’ with the promises of the party to the people. The cards will also be signed by DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to iron out possible infighting in Karnataka Congress over chief minister candidature Siddaramaiah on Friday said there is nothing wrong to be an aspirant for the top job. “We all are aspirants, but we are not fighting. DK Shivakumar is also one of the aspirants. I’m also one of the aspirants, and G Parameshwara is an aspirant. Nothing wrong with it,” he said.