Karnataka continues to see drop in Covid numbers, logs 539 new cases, 17 deaths
bengaluru news

Karnataka continues to see drop in Covid numbers, logs 539 new cases, 17 deaths

Dakshina Kannada was behind Bengaluru Urban in number of deaths (3) due to Covid-19, followed by others across Karnataka.
By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of Covid infections (239) in Karnataka on Wednesday, as the city saw 141 discharges and seven deaths. (ANI)

Karnataka logged 539 fresh Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 2,975,067 and the toll to 37,780.

The day also saw 591 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 2,924,693. Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of infections (239) as the city saw 141 discharges and seven deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 12,565.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.48 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 3.15 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada was behind Bengaluru Urban in number of deaths (3), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 239, Dakshina Kannada 75, Kodagu 36, Mysuru 31, Tumakuru 22, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,246,139, followed by Mysuru 177,905 and Tumakuru 120,162.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 1,222,479, followed by Mysuru 174,892 and Tumakuru 118,724.

Cumulatively a total of 47,504,490 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 111,538 were on Wednesday alone.

