Karnataka contractor death case: CM Bommai accepts Eshwarappa's resignation
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday accepted resignation of his cabinet colleague KS Eshwarappa following a controversy over the alleged suicide of contractor Santosh Patil who had accused the minister of corruption.
"I have accepted Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation. I will send it to the Governor," Chief Minister Bommai told reporters here.
Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday tendered his resignation from Ministership to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
State Ministers Bairati Basavaraj, MTB Nagaraj, Araga Jnanendra and MLA Ramesh Jharkiholi were also present at the Chief Minister's residence when Eshwarappa tendered his resignation.
Notably, Eshwarappa represents the Shivamogga Assembly seat.
Following tendering his resignation, Eshwarappa said, "I will come out clean. I have said this earlier too. The Investigation is going on. Earlier, I had asked our seniors to take my resignation but they had asked me to wait. Now I do not want to embarrass my seniors and have given my resignation to the Chief Minister."
After tendering his resignation, former Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to conduct an investigation into the alleged suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil.
"I urged the CM that an investigation should be conducted into the alleged suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil. It should come out whether it is a murder or suicide case," said Eshwarappa.
He further said that there is a conspiracy behind the Opposition demanding his resignation on the basis of the allegations. "For the last four days, I have been asking my seniors to accept my resignation, today they accepted it. There is a conspiracy behind all this," he added.
Deceased contractor Santosh Patil had accused the Minister Eshwarappa of corruption. He was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday.
(ANI)
Mumbai derailment: Several trains cancelled, rescheduled; traffic diverted
Fast line traffic will be diverted to the slow corridor between Byculla and Matunga while the railway carries out the restoration work of the three derailed coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Chalukya Express, the Central Railway said. On Friday, the three coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Chalukya Express derailed near Matunga station in Mumbai after a minor collision with Mumbai CSMT Gadag Express.
SDMC at pains to find operators for 16 crematoria in rural areas
Despite several attempts to find NGOs to manage and run its funeral centres, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has found few takers to run cremation grounds located in remote rural areas. A second public health official, who was part of the selection committee, said most of the unallocated funeral centres are located near rural belts.
Woman murders her 3-month-old daughter after fight with husband
After a quarrel with her husband, a 26-year-old woman allegedly strangled her three-month-old daughter, using a thread tied around the infant's neck, at their residence in north-west Delhi's Haiderpur area, police said on Friday. Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said the incident happened on Thursday afternoon and added that the accused, Anjali Devi, was arrested from their rented house on the fourth floor of a building in Haiderpur on the same day.
NDMC to develop synthetic tracks in Lodhi Garden, Sanjay Jheel parks
In a bid to improve the jogging and running experience in its major parks, the New Delhi Municipal Council has decided to develop synthetic tracks at Lodhi Garden and near Sanjay Jheel-Laxmi Bai Nagar park, and another short track at Nehru Park. The council will also develop a four-lane exclusive running track of 160m length at Nehru Park, nDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay added.
‘Pollution in Yamuna hitting water supply’: Delhi Jal Board
Pollution levels in the Yamuna were brought under control and regular water supply operations were restored across the city on Friday evening, the Delhi Jal Board said, a day after the ammonia concentration in the river jumped to more than five times the treatable limit. The state water utility has the capacity to treat ammonia levels up to 0.9 parts per million (ppm).
