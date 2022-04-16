Karnataka contractor death case: CM Bommai accepts Eshwarappa's resignation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday accepted resignation of his cabinet colleague KS Eshwarappa following a controversy over the alleged suicide of contractor Santosh Patil who had accused the minister of corruption.

"I have accepted Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation. I will send it to the Governor," Chief Minister Bommai told reporters here.

Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday tendered his resignation from Ministership to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

State Ministers Bairati Basavaraj, MTB Nagaraj, Araga Jnanendra and MLA Ramesh Jharkiholi were also present at the Chief Minister's residence when Eshwarappa tendered his resignation.

Notably, Eshwarappa represents the Shivamogga Assembly seat.

Following tendering his resignation, Eshwarappa said, "I will come out clean. I have said this earlier too. The Investigation is going on. Earlier, I had asked our seniors to take my resignation but they had asked me to wait. Now I do not want to embarrass my seniors and have given my resignation to the Chief Minister."

After tendering his resignation, former Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to conduct an investigation into the alleged suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil.

"I urged the CM that an investigation should be conducted into the alleged suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil. It should come out whether it is a murder or suicide case," said Eshwarappa.

He further said that there is a conspiracy behind the Opposition demanding his resignation on the basis of the allegations. "For the last four days, I have been asking my seniors to accept my resignation, today they accepted it. There is a conspiracy behind all this," he added.

Deceased contractor Santosh Patil had accused the Minister Eshwarappa of corruption. He was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday.

(ANI)