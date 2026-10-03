Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said drought-related losses in the state could reach between ₹50,000 crore and ₹60,000 crore.

Karnataka drought losses may reach ₹60,000 crore: Dy CM Parameshwara

Ahead of the assessment of drought-hit areas by 3 Central teams, Parameshwara said 217 taluks had been declared drought-hit.

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"Loss assessments have been completed for 177 of these taluks, and the second memorandum submitted to the Centre has reported losses of approximately ₹46,000 crore," Parameshwara, who also holds the Revenue portfolio, told reporters.

"The assessment process for the remaining 40 taluks, declared drought-hit on October 1, is also underway. Once the losses across all these taluks are consolidated, the total estimated loss could range between ₹50,000 crore and ₹60,000 crore," he said.

The state will seek the relief due to it under the Central government's guidelines, he said.

Responding to a question about the 22 taluks that have not yet been declared drought-hit, Parameshwara said ground-truthing would also be conducted there.

"The assessment may reveal that one, 2 or 3 of these taluks are drought-hit. Some taluks in the coastal region do not appear to be facing such conditions. Appropriate action will be taken based on the actual situation established after the assessment," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Parameshwara said the recent rainfall would not affect the assessment for drought relief. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parameshwara said the recent rainfall would not affect the assessment for drought relief. {{/usCountry}}

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"While the rain may provide some relief in terms of drinking water availability, it is unlikely to significantly benefit crops," he said.

The conditions prevailing during May, June, July, August and September would be explained to the Central teams, and the memorandum already records the situation during these months, he said.

"The drought situation will not be determined solely on the basis of recent rainfall," Parameshwara said.

According to him, 3 teams comprising Joint Secretaries and officials from various Central government ministries, including the Ministries of Agriculture and Environment, are arriving in the state.

The teams will visit 3 regions of Karnataka to assess the rainfall and crop-loss situation on the ground. They will begin their inspections following a briefing, while separate teams have already started inspections in some areas, he said.

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"Two memorandums seeking drought relief have already been submitted to the Centre. The second memorandum details estimated losses of approximately ₹46,000 crore across 177 taluks. Once the Central teams complete their inspections and the assessment of losses in the remaining taluks is concluded, a third and final memorandum covering all 217 drought-hit taluks will be submitted," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.