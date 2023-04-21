Karnataka Election 2023 Highlights: ‘My self respect…’: Jagadish Shettar on joining Cong

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Karnataka is set to vote on May 10, for which results are due May 13. With the crucial poll approaching fast, all major parties are ramping up their campaigns and taking out rallies, mounting attacks on one another.

Over 3,600 candidates have filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the election till Thursday, the last day for filing of the papers. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 21, and the last day for the withdrawal of candidature is April 24.

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar's nomination has been accepted from the Kanakapura assembly constituency, the Karnataka Congress said on Friday. Meanwhile former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar explained why he joined the Congress, citing that his self-respect was “damaged”. Follow for the latest updates.