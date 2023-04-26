Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: ‘Those who cannot be…’: Smriti Irani hits out at former CM Jagadish Shettar

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: As the assembly election approaches fast, campaigns from both the BJP and the Congress have intensified, with many union ministers, senior leaders and star campaigners touring the state for rallies and roadshows.

CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday campaigned in the Hubballi-Dharwad West Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, a day after union home minister Amit Shah and BJP National president JP Nadda's roadshows, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi visited parts of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, called the old Mysore region, which is a Vokkaliga heartland.

Moreover, defence minister Rajnath Singh will also join the BJP's campaign in Karnataka from Belagavi and Bagalkote districts starting today.

Karnataka is set to vote on May 10 and counting is scheduled for May 13. Follow for the latest updates.