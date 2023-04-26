Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: ‘Those who cannot be…’: Smriti Irani hits out at former CM Jagadish Shettar
Live

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: 'Those who cannot be…': Smriti Irani hits out at former CM Jagadish Shettar

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 09:13 AM IST

It's raining campaigns, rallies and roadshows in Karnataka as union ministers flock to the state ahead of the May 10 assembly election.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is also set to join the BJP's campaign in Karnataka from Belagavi and Bagalkote districts today.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh is also set to join the BJP's campaign in Karnataka from Belagavi and Bagalkote districts today.(ANI)
ByYamini C S
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: As the assembly election approaches fast, campaigns from both the BJP and the Congress have intensified, with many union ministers, senior leaders and star campaigners touring the state for rallies and roadshows.

CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday campaigned in the Hubballi-Dharwad West Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, a day after union home minister Amit Shah and BJP National president JP Nadda's roadshows, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi visited parts of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, called the old Mysore region, which is a Vokkaliga heartland.

Moreover, defence minister Rajnath Singh will also join the BJP's campaign in Karnataka from Belagavi and Bagalkote districts starting today.

Karnataka is set to vote on May 10 and counting is scheduled for May 13. Follow for the latest updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 26, 2023 09:12 AM IST

    ‘Those who cannot be of their family or ideology, can never be of the public’: Smriti Irani on Shettar

    Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday addressed former CM Jagadish Shettar's exit from the BJP and said that those who cannot be of their religion, family or ideology, can never be of the public.

    She was addressing a public meeting in Dharwad, when she said, "A few days ago one of our men (Jagadish Shettar) backstabbed us and went to the other camp (Congress). The public knows everything. I want to tell the people of Hubli-Dharwad that those who cannot be of their religion, family or ideology, can never be of the public."

