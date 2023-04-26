Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: ‘Those who cannot be…’: Smriti Irani hits out at former CM Jagadish Shettar
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: As the assembly election approaches fast, campaigns from both the BJP and the Congress have intensified, with many union ministers, senior leaders and star campaigners touring the state for rallies and roadshows.
CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday campaigned in the Hubballi-Dharwad West Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, a day after union home minister Amit Shah and BJP National president JP Nadda's roadshows, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi visited parts of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, called the old Mysore region, which is a Vokkaliga heartland.
Moreover, defence minister Rajnath Singh will also join the BJP's campaign in Karnataka from Belagavi and Bagalkote districts starting today.
Karnataka is set to vote on May 10 and counting is scheduled for May 13. Follow for the latest updates.
Apr 26, 2023 09:12 AM IST
‘Those who cannot be of their family or ideology, can never be of the public’: Smriti Irani on Shettar
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday addressed former CM Jagadish Shettar's exit from the BJP and said that those who cannot be of their religion, family or ideology, can never be of the public.
She was addressing a public meeting in Dharwad, when she said, "A few days ago one of our men (Jagadish Shettar) backstabbed us and went to the other camp (Congress). The public knows everything. I want to tell the people of Hubli-Dharwad that those who cannot be of their religion, family or ideology, can never be of the public."