Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Another BJP leader quits the party
Live

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Another BJP leader quits the party

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 19, 2023 10:16 AM IST

  • Karnataka is set to vote on May 10, with results due May 13. With less than a month remaining, many leaders who got the tickets are filing the nominations. 

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Another BJP leader quits the party
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

After a spree of resignations in the BJP, the party saw another leader quitting the camp on Thursday. BJP MLC Aynur Manjunath has quit the party and also announced his resignation as MLC. Manjunath is yet to announce about his future course of an action and which party he is going to join. 

Meanwhile, the final date of filing nominations is April 20 and BJP, Congress and the JDS are yet to announce the full list of candidates. BJP is yet to announce their candidates for two seats, Congress for eight seats and and the JD(S) for 82 seats. April 24 is the last date to with draw the nominations. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 19 Apr 2023 10:14 AM

    MLC Aynur Manjunath quits BJP

    BJP MLC Aynur Manjunath has quit the party and also announced his resignation as MLC. He is likely to join the JD(S) but he has not officially announced anything about the action plan. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka assembly election bengaluru karnataka
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.