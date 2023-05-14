Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live: Cong MLAs meet Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru, ahead of CLP meeting

The Congress party has won the Karnataka elections with a comfortable majority and all eyes are now the chief ministerial candidate of the grand old party. The party's Karnataka head DK Shivakumar announced that the party will hold legislature meeting on Sunday evening and he has already directed all the winners to reach Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, by end of the results day, the Congress got 135 seats and the Bhartiya Janata Party only won at 66 seats out of 224 constituencies. Meanwhile, the Janata Dal(Secular) only managed to get 19 seats. The results have washed off the hung speculations and the state saw a decisive mandate after 2013.

On Saturday night, a high drama was observed at Bengaluru's Jayanagar constituency over the counting of final votes. After recounting, BJP candidate CK Ramamurthy was declared winner in Jayanagar constituency, defeating Congress rival Sowmya Reddy by narrowest margin of 16 votes. BJP got 15 seats out of 28 in Bengaluru and the Congress only got 13.