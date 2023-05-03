Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi begins rally with ‘Bajrangbali’ chants
As there is barely a week to the polling for Karnataka assembly elections, the political parties have flared up the campaigning in the state. Now that the both BJP and the Congress have put out their election manifestos, the leaders of the party are focusing on taking them closer to the public. The star campaigners from both Congress and the BJP are already busy with their campaigning schedules. In 224 constituencies across Karnataka, polling will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address three public meetings on Wednesday. He will participate in a rally at Dakshina Kannada district's Moodabidri in the morning and then go to Karwar and Belagavi districts. Union minister Nitin Gadkari is also in Karnataka to campaign for the BJP.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will also visit Bidar and Gulbarga districts on Wednesday.
Wed, 03 May 2023 06:54 PM
Union minister Shobha Karandlaje attacks Cong over ban on Bajrang Dal
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday launched an attack on opposition Congress and said, “They (Congress ) earlier fought against Ram temple. Now, they are saying that they'll ban Bajrang Dal in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka. They didn't leave Ram that's why they aren't even left as official Opposition in Parliament.”
Wed, 03 May 2023 05:59 PM
PM Modi begins rally with ‘Bajrangbali’ chants amid row over Cong manifesto
Prime minister Narendra Modi's campaign in Karnataka took a fresh turn after he began a rally with 'Jai Bajrangbali' chants amid the ongoing row over Congress party's manifesto, which indicated a possible ban on groups like the Bajrang Dal.
PM Modi also attacked opposition parties during his speech, saying, “Those who practised 'shortcut politics' never cared about regional imbalance. BJP focused on balanced development. Congress leaders are accountable to 'Shahi family' in Delhi while JDS is a private limited company of a family.”
Wed, 03 May 2023 05:20 PM
JP Nadda holds roadshow in Ramanagara district
JP Nadda, the BJP's National President on Wednesday held a massive roadshow in Magadi, Ramanagara district. Many prominent leaders including Priyanka Gandhi and PM Modi are in the poll-bound state currently.
Wed, 03 May 2023 04:41 PM
Be careful about 'shortcut politics' of Cong & JDS, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met the Padma award recipients from Karnataka, namely, Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda, at Ankola in Uttara Kannada district. He also addressed a public meeting in Belagavi, where he said, “People of Karnataka must be careful about 'shortcut politics' of the Congress and JDS. This 'shortcut governance' gave birth to vote bank politics.”
Wed, 03 May 2023 03:28 PM
‘BJP has looted ₹1.5 lakh crore from Karnataka’: Priyanka Gandhi
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed a public gathering in Karnataka's Vijayapura on Wednesday, where she said, “In the last three and a half years, they (BJP) have looted ₹1.5 lakh crore from Karnataka. With that money, they could have built 100 AIIMS hospitals, 30,000 smart classrooms and houses for 30 lakh poor people.”
Wed, 03 May 2023 02:39 PM
Opposition only knows ‘Gaali politics’, says PM in Uttara Kannada district
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public gathering in Uttara Kananda district's Ankola area on Wednesday afternoon and said, “Opposition only knows 'Gaali politics'. They cannot defeat us so they abuse us. The people of Karnataka reject abuse politics and all the voters will teach them a lesson to Congress for abusing me.” (ANI)
Wed, 03 May 2023 01:34 PM
"What double engine?" questions Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at Karnataka BJP's ‘double engine government’ slogan and claimed that 94% state income generates from the state's own revenue and its share of taxes from the central governement.
He tweeted, "What Double Engine?!94% of the revenue of Karnataka state govt comes from the state's own revenue + its own share of taxes from the Centre, determined not by ‘Modi Aashirwaad’ but by the Finance Commission formula.
The May 10th election is to propel the Karnataka engine which got derailed by BJP in the last 4 years. It has to be a engine of growth combined with social harmony, not a 40% Commission engine running on hot air."
Wed, 03 May 2023 12:34 PM
You will decide the future of Karnataka: PM Modi to first time voters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the first time voters in Karnataka and told that their vote is a crucial weapon in deciding the future of the state. He said “To all the time first time voters in Karnataka, I would like to appeal you all that your vote will just not decide your future, but the future of Karnataka. While giving your valuable vote, consider where the India is among the global countries and the reason behind it. You vote will only help the BJP to make India proud on global platforms. Use it wisely and teach a lesson to the Congress party which does politics on petty issues.”
-
Congress supports anti national elements, stay away from that party: PM Modi to voters
The Prime Minister further took a swipe at the Congress party and told that they stand with the anti national forces in the country. He said, “The Congress party has a history of releasing terrorists from the jail. They even support the anti national forces and rescue those who support the terrorism. While the whole nation stands with our soldiers, the Congress insults our soldiers. Such a party is now asking votes because a single person in the party is getting retired.”
-
We want to make Karnataka a No. 1 state in India: PM Modi
Addressing a crowd in Karnataka's Moodabidri, PM Modi told that only BJP can make Karnataka a top state in the country. He said, “We are seeking your votes because our agenda is to make Karnataka No. 1 state in the country. Congress is seeking votes because one of its leaders is retiring. I promise you that all states in India will chant ‘Jai Karnataka’ if BJP comes to the power. I am sure the voters of Dakshin Kannada are smart enough to choose the double engine government.”
-
Vote for BJP if you want peace in Karnataka: PM Modi
PM Modi attacked the Congress party in a election rally at Karnataka's Moodabidri. He said, “The Congress is known for creating violence and disturbing law and order in the state. If the young voters in Dakshin Kannada district want peace and harmony, vote for the BJP and we will ensure a peaceful Karnataka. Beware, the Congress wants to make Karnataka the ATM of a family in the New Delhi.”
-
It is shameful: Bajarang Dal leader attacks Congress
Bajarang Dal national convener Neeraj Doneiya slammed the Congress party for putting PFI and Bajarang Dal in a same bracket. He said, “It is shameful that the Congress party has connected a terrorist outfit like PFI with the Bajarang Dal in thier manifesto. Bajarang Dal has only been working for the benefit of the society and it is unfortunate that the Congress party insulted our organisation.”
Wed, 03 May 2023 11:01 AM
Congress' manifesto is a copy of the BJP schemes - CM Bommai
Training his guns at Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called the Congress' manifesto "cheating" claiming that most of the programs were announced by the incumbent BJP government.
He said, “They have promised to give 10 kg of rice to each family member. The BJP government is also giving the same quantity of rice to eligible people after the Covid pandemic. The rice is given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the Congress leaders have put up their photos on the rice sack. The BJP had announced a free bus ride for women but the Congress Party announces something under a different name.”
Wed, 03 May 2023 09:12 AM
PM Modi to participate in three election rallies on Wednesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Karnataka will conduct three public meetings in the state on Wednesday. Starting from Moodabidri in Karnataka, the Prime Minister will visit Karawar and Belagavi districts.