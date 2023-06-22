Karnataka FCI row: Congress launches fresh attack on PM Modi, BJP

Underlining that food security should be of "paramount concern" at all times, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday alleged that the Union Government's June 13 circular banning the sale of rice to states from the Food Corporation of India under the Open Market Sale Scheme was an "attempt" to scuttle Anna Bhagya, one among five poll promises made by the grand old party in the Karnataka.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File)

"This is done to scuttle Anna Bhagya," he alleged.

As per the Congress leader, the circular was issued only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party Government were comprehensively "rejected" by the people of Karnataka in the recently held polls in the southern state.

He said that after the Congress-led government announced the implementation of the Scheme in the state on June 2, the Centre asked the FCI to "ban" the sale of rice to the states.

"Most recent chronology of Modi's anti-poor and vendetta politics: May 13th, 2023: PM & BJP rejected comprehensively by people of Karnataka. June 2nd, 2023: CM Karnataka announces the implementation of Anna Bhagya guarantee from July 1st that will give 10kg of free food grains to poor families," tweeted Jairam Ramesh.

BJP and Congress leaders are engaged in a war of words over the ban on the sale of rice to states after the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government returned to power in the state by securing an emphatic victory in the May 13 poll results.

"June 13th, 2023: Union Govt issues circular banning sale of rice from FCI to states under Open Market Sale Scheme. This is done to scuttle Anna Bhagya," he said in another tweet.

The Congress leader said that the Karnataka govt was willing to pay FCI ₹3400 per quintal.

"But that window was closed. But FCI continues to sell rice at ₹2000 per quintal for ethanol production & blending of petrol," Jairam said in another tweet, adding that, "Food Security should be of paramount concern at all times".

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had alleged that the Union Government was not allowing the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to sell rice to the state to roll out its "Anna Bhagya" scheme. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday rejected the allegations.

"The State government is lying as the Centre's decision was decided four days prior," he said earlier.

The "Anna Bhagya" scheme is one of the five election promises made by Congress ahead of the Karnataka assembly election. In the State Five kg of rice is already being given to members of BPL households. Now through this scheme, Congress wants to enhance the free grain to 10 kg.