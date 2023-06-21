Siddaramaiah, Punjab CM hold meet on rice scheme in Karnataka

After Punjab offered to provide rice to Karnataka to fulfil its Anna Bhagya welfare scheme, chief minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, where it was decided that a Karnataka team lead by an additional chief secretary will go to Punjab to work out the details, including pricing, officials said. A team led by additional chief secretary is set to leave for Punjab to work out the details of the rice deal. (HT archives)

“They have been asked to study the proposal from the Punjab government and submit a report on the feasibility of procuring rice from the state,” an official of the chief minister’s office said, wishing to remain unnamed.

The Karnataka government is looking to buy rice at ₹34 a kilo plus freight of ₹2.6 per kilo, which is the cost at which it had bought rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Procuring rice from local farmers was not feasible since rice grown in Raichur is being sold at ₹55 per kilo, which is beyond the state’s budget, officials said. The government also plans to ask for quotations from the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India and Kendriya Bhandar to compare prices.

Siddaramaiah on Monday said that ₹10,092 crore a year is required to implement the welfare scheme that aims to provide 10kg of rice a month to each member of below poverty line families at a subsidised rate.

The recent decision by the FCI to discontinue the sale of rice and wheat from the central pool under the open market sale scheme to state governments after Karnataka announced the Anna Bhagya scheme has led to a political storm.

Siddaamaiah reiterated that on June 9 the state government had written to the FCI about the state’s requirement of rice. On June 12, the FCI responded favourably, saying it had adequate rice to meet Karnataka’s demand. However, two days later, it turned down Karnataka’s request, Siddaramaiah alleged.

While the government is looking for alternative procurement methods, the state Congress unit on Tuesday staged a protest at all district headquarters and at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly refusing to provide rice to the state. The Congress accused the Centre of stopping FCI from supplying rice to Karnataka.

The protest in Bengaluru was led by DK Shivakumar, president of the Karnataka Congress unit. “Initially, the Centre assured us of providing rice, but now they claim they cannot fulfil their commitment. We are protesting against the Centre’s actions, fighting to eliminate hunger in Karnataka,” he said. “We are actively engaging with rice-producing states to secure rice supplies, and we have also received offers for maize and ragi.”

Meanwhile, BJP leaders also staged protests against the Congress-led government, accusing them of deceiving the people by withholding the promised 10kg of rice. Their protest was short-lived, as police detained and subsequently released them at High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru. Among the detained leaders were former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and former minister R Ashoka.

Bommai criticised the state government on the issue. “Instead of delivering on their promises of free rice, they choose to protest. Is this why the people elected them? This government is being led by deceitful individuals who shamelessly lie and cheat the public,” he said. “Where is their sense of responsibility? This government is irresponsible.”

Bommai highlighted other grievances, including the recent hike in electricity bills, which he claimed burdened both citizens and industrialists. He warned that bus services could soon come to a halt, citing protests from the public, including school children, due to the cancellation of scheduled bus routes.

“The central government has always assisted the state during times of crisis, be it during the Covid-19 pandemic or floods. The Centre is indeed providing the 5kg of rice distributed to the poor. You (Congress) are spreading falsehoods about the centre not supplying rice,” the former chief minister said. “Did you not consider the necessary preparations before announcing such a scheme? And now you blame the Centre?”

