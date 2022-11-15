Karnataka govt inks MoU for effective governance

The Government of Karnataka on Tuesday entered into a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States (CEGIS) in the presence of the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Under the MoU, CEGIS has proposed to provide technical, analytical, and programmatic support in areas such as enhancement of state revenue including competency mapping and training of frontline tax officials, designing a strategy for improving 'Administrative Data Quality' and data use for Education, Health, and Women and Child Development Departments.

"CEGIS shall work closely with departments such as Finance, Education, Social Welfare, and others to identify mutually aligned areas to provide technical and analytical support. The work of CEGIS is being done pro bono as part of its ongoing efforts in this space," an official statement said.

As the Chief Minister has laid out an action plan for making Karnataka a USD one trillion economy by the year 2025 in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a USD five trillion economy, CEGIS' work on improving the quality of administrative data shall contribute towards better measurement of outcomes by leveraging technology and usage of data for effective decision making, it said.

Additionally, CEGIS shall work with various departments and institutions for sustained and targeted competency building and learning of government officials to address the changing needs and aspirations of the citizens. CEGIS is working as part of the national programme on capacity building as well, it was stated.

Founded in 2019, CEGIS aims to enable a transformative improvement in the functioning of Indian state governments, the statement said CEGIS works with Indian states in preparing an analytical roadmap for governance and expenditure reforms and provides strategic implementation support to deliver on this vision, it said.

CEGIS provides technical support to Government Departments and their agencies on "Outcome Measurement, Personnel Management, Strategic Public Finance" and improving State's capacity to work with markets. At present, CEGIS is engaged with the Governments of Telangana, NCT of Delhi, Bodoland Territorial Region, Assam, and Tamil Nadu.

