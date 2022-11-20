Karnataka govt staff to give a day’s salary for cow welfare scheme

Karnataka finance department issued a circular ordering deduction of the one-time contribution for the welfare and upkeep of cattle in government-run gaushalas in the state. As per the circular, every employee of the Karnataka government will be giving up a day’s salary in November towards the ‘Punyakoti Dattu Yojana’-- the ruling BJP’s cattle welfare scheme.

According to the government order, group-A government employees must contribute ₹11,000 from his or her monthly salary whereas group–B and group– C employees must contribute ₹4,000 and ₹400 from their monthly salaries.

The order also highlighted that the employees will face this cut starting from their November salary. The department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary services will receive the deducted amount.

However, the employees who do not wish to contribute to the cut from their salaries can submit a written letter to the authorities of their concerned departments by November 25, stating the order.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai earlier urged the government employees in the state to support the Punyakoti Dattu Yojana initiative. He also claimed that he had adopted 100 cows and requested his ministerial colleagues to contribute to the welfare of cows.

President of State Government Employees’ Association, CS Shadakshari told media that they were happy to be part of this “noble cause”. “The government had sought the support of all government workers to successfully implement the ‘Punyakoti Dattu Yojana’, in July. We suggested in September that one day’s salary can be given towards the flagship scheme of adopting cows and gaushala maintenance. The government had sought the permission of all grades of officers and employees before issuing the order, we provided that,” Shadakshari said.

Punyakoti Dattu Yojana (Cow adoption scheme) was launched by the state government in July 2022, to encourage citizens to adopt cattle. Currently, there are 215 government-built cow shelters in Karnataka Under this scheme, from where people can adopt a cow for ₹11,000 for a period of one year.

Along with scheme, the government had assured the implementation of the seventh pay commission for the benefit of government employees.