Bengaluru, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Thursday informed the Assembly that 452 acres and 4.5 guntas of forest land allotted to the IAF at Jarakabande Kaval in Bengaluru North taluk in 1987 had been cancelled in 2017, and steps would be taken to reclaim additional forest land still under its control. Karnataka govt will reclaim forest land from IAF, simplify sandalwood rules: Minister Khandre

Replying to a discussion raised under Rule 69 by Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, he said that apart from the cancelled extent, another 83 acres of forest land in Jarakabande and Peenya plantation areas remain with the Air Force.

"Steps will be taken to clear this encroachment," he said. Also, 58.08 acres of the excess land had been handed over to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project in "violation of law", he said without elaborating.

"This money should also come to the Forest Department. I have instructed officials to take steps to recover it," Khandre said.

Noting that the State Chief Secretary had, in 2018, asked the Defence Ministry to ensure the Indian Air Force regularises the land use under the Forest Act, 1980. Despite this, no application has been filed so far, he said, adding that Air Force authorities had also not complied with directions to provide alternative land and pay Net Present Value .

The minister further stated that the area used for the annual air show at Gantiganahalli in Yelahanka hobli, measuring 159 acres and 29 guntas, is also classified as reserved forest land. He said a joint survey of the land had been completed after he assumed office.

On sandalwood policy, Khandre said the government is simplifying regulations to ease cultivation and trade, while clarifying that sandalwood will not be classified as a plantation crop.

He added that rules governing its cultivation, harvesting, storage and transportation would be streamlined to avoid inconvenience to growers.

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