Karnataka govt willing to conduct re-exam for PSI recruitment, awaiting court order: Parameshwara

State minister of home affairs G Parameshwara on Tuesday said the state government is willing to conduct a re-examination of the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment process, which has been embroiled in a scandal. He confirmed that the government has conveyed its stance to the court, seeking permission to conduct a fresh examination and initiate the selection process. However, as of now, the judgment from the court is pending. Govt willing to conduct re-exam for PSI recruitment, says Parameshwara. (PTI)

“We, as the government, have conveyed our position to the court. We asked them to give us permission to conduct the examination (again) and initiate the selection process. The judgement is yet to come from their end. We have been waiting. The day the order comes, we’ll start our process,” Parameshwara told media persons in in Bengaluru on Monday.

The PSI recruitment scandal refers to alleged irregularities in the selection of sub-inspectors in several districts in Karnataka, that sparked a political row in state.

As of July 7, last year, a total of 65 individuals, including additional director general of police (ADGP) Amrit Paul, deputy superintendents of police (DSP), inspectors, various other police personnel, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Divya Hagaragi (who owned the Jnana Jyothi English Medium School in Kalaburagi), and a Congress MLA’s gunman, have been arrested in connection with the scandal. Another key accused, RD Patil, the alleged mastermind behind the scam, was granted bail and released on December 18, following a high court order.

Due to the ongoing case, the government had halted recruitment to these positions, leading to a shortage in the police department.“The impact of the lack of recruitment is showing in the department but if the recruitment is delayed further, it could cause more problems. We have communicated this to the government,” said a senior IPS officer, who didn’t want to be named.

Rural development and panchayat raj minister Priyank Kharge stated that the PSI recruitment exam scandal would reach its resolution in two to three weeks as the state government is actively addressing the matter in court to safeguard the interests of aspiring candidates.

During the investigation, the police uncovered two separate gangs operating in Kalaburagi. The first gang, including BJP leader Divya Hagargi, was involved in answer sheet tampering with the assistance of invigilators. The second gang, led by Rudragouda Patil, used Bluetooth devices for communication.

A senior officer revealed that these Bluetooth devices were specialized equipment specifically acquired for this purpose, distinct from common audio devices available in the market. They were discreet enough to fit inside an individual’s ear without any visible external parts. The devices featured a transmitter with a SIM card, which was concealed inside the candidates’ shirts.

Throughout the investigation, the CID identified 52 candidates involved in the scam, and the government has permanently banned them from participating in PSI exams. To date, a total of 110 individuals have been arrested in connection with the scandal.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!