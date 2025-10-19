Edit Profile
    Karnataka HC asks RSS to file fresh petition for route march in Chittapur on Nov 2

    Published on: Oct 19, 2025 3:30 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The high court of Karnataka. (HT File)
    The high court of Karnataka. (HT File)

    A special bench of the HC was constituted to hear the petition filed by Ashok Patil on behalf of RSS.

    The Karnataka High Court on Sunday asked the RSS representatives to file a fresh application seeking permission to hold its route march in Chittapur of Kalaburagi district on November 2.

    Justice MGS Kamal said this after the petitioner submitted to the court that it intends to hold the route march on November 2, since the permission for Sunday (October 19) was declined by the authorities, PTI reported.

    A special bench of the HC was constituted to hear the petition filed by Ashok Patil on behalf of RSS.

    The judge, during the hearing, asked the petitioner whether it would be possible to hold the march on an alternative date or time, to which the petitioner's counsel submitted that November 2 would be suitable.

    "In view of the submissions, the petitioner shall furnish a fresh application with details of the route, place, and time, along with the responses to the queries raised earlier...the application shall be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi district with a copy to the Taluka Executive Magistrate and the police," the court said.

    It further asked the authorities to consider the application and submit the report to the court on October 24.

    No order is passed in this petition on merits and the same shall be considered on receipt of the report, it added.

    The petition initially sought direction to the authorities to consider the application seeking permission to hold a route march on Sunday. An interlocutory application (IA) was filed during the hearing today, seeking to amend the petition, informing the court that the authorities have denied the permission.

    Authorities in Chittapur, the home constituency of Minister Priyank Kharge, have denied permission for the RSS route march on Sunday, citing the possibility of disruption of peace and law and order.

    The Tahasildar of Chittapur, cited that the Bhim Army organisation has also informed, through a letter, that they too will conduct a route march on the same route on October 19.

    The state government too on Saturday issued an order making "prior permission" mandatory for any private organisation, association or a group of persons to use government property or premises.

    (With PTI inputs)

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

