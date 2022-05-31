Karnataka HC refuses to quash case against Bengaluru man accused of sodomising wife

The Karnataka high court has declined to quash a case against a Bengaluru man who allegedly forced anal sex on his estranged wife. The court also allowed a complaint by the woman - that her husband allegedly posted obscene photographs of her on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple have been together since 2015, according to a report by news agency PTI. They were pursuing PhDs at IIT-Bombay, after which they married and settled down in Bengaluru.

According to PTI the woman alleged that from the very beginning 'her husband was torturous for having anal sex/unnatural sex'. PTI said she then left her husband to live with her parents but was persuaded to go back on promises that she would not be forced.

However, the husband's behaviour was allegedly 'aggravated' and she left for good in 2016.

It was after this, PTI reported, that the accused sent obscene pictures of his estranged wife to his father's Facebook account and also to two of his friends over WhatsApp.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She then registered a case against him in Chhattisgarh that was transferred to Bengaluru.

The mother-in-law was named in the original complaint but the case was dropped in 2019.

The accused, meanwhile, also approached the high court, seeking quashing of complaint against him. The woman argued the police chargesheet deliberately diluted her case. She also alleged that crimes under the Information Technology Act were not duly investigated.

A bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna gave a common judgement and said, "There is no document so unimpeachable placed on record by the husband to demonstrate his innocence".

The court allowed the petition of the woman and ordered the police to conduct further inquiries.

A report is to be submitted before the jurisdictional magistrate in two months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trial, though, will not continue till a fresh report on new findings is filed.

(With PTI Inputs)