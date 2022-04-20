Karnataka Health Minister: No COVID 4th wave in Karnataka now
- Amid concerns about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said such a situation does not exist in the state as of now.
Amid concerns about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said such a situation does not exist in the state as of now, but the government was taking all the required precautionary measures and monitoring rise in cases in other states and countries.
He advised people to continue to wear masks, especially at indoor gatherings, as a precautionary measure to control any new spread of infection. "There is a report that the number of (COVID) infections have increased in Delhi and few other north Indian states in the last two weeks, but such a situation does not exist in Karnataka.
We are closely monitoring things," Sudhakar said. Speaking to reporters here, he said tests are being conducted and genomic sequencing is being done as per norms, to identify the variant. "We are in contact with other states as well, and are gathering all the required information.
We are also gathering information about the fourth wave in foreign countries, and are taking all the necessary precautions to see to it that things don't go out of control," he added. According to the state Health Department, Karnataka on Tuesday had reported 62 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities, taking the total infection to 39,46,484 till date, and the toll stood at 40,057.
Asked whether the cases have been increasing in Karnataka, the Minister said it is hard to interpret that way as of now, and will be able to analyse it properly after a week or so.
"We are taking all the precautionary measures, at the international airports and are asking people to wear masks in enclosed public spaces. Also about 30 lakh people have not taken second dose of vaccination, they will have to take, and those above 18 years who are required to take the third dose should take it at the earliest, so that we will be able to control the fourth wave in case it comes, as effectively as we did during the third wave," he added.
To a query on making masks mandatory, Sudhakar said depending on the rise in number of cases in the days to come, certain decisions will be taken if required. "As of now it (wearing masks) is not mandatory, but we have issued an advisory to wear them as a precautionary measure," he added.
Lawyers association files contempt petition against Sanjay Raut
Mumbai: The Indian Bar Association has filed a petition in the Bombay high court seeking contempt proceedings against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for questioning the judiciary over the anticipatory bail granted to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya in a fund misappropriation case. The IBA working president who filed the petition, Ishwarlal Agarwal, said Raut levelled several false, scandalous, and contemptuous allegations against the judges of the court and the entire judicial system.
Primary school student peeps out of bus in Ghaziabad, dies after head hits pole
A third standard student at a private school in Modinagar town of Ghaziabad died on Wednesday morning after his head hit a pole when he peeped out of the window of the school bus. After preliminary investigation, the police said the incident took place when the child was on his way to school today morning. The police added that the child was taken to a private hospital but was declared dead.
Punjab Police book ex-AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, summon him for probe
Punjab Police have registered a case against former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas in Rupnagar town for promoting enmity by allegedly make false statements against AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's Khalistan links in the run-up to the February 20 assembly elections. The complainant said that when he was campaigning in a village along with AAP supporters, some masked men stopped them and called them Khalistani.
Schools to remain open, ₹500 fine again for no mask: New Covid rules in Delhi
Covid-19 masks will once again be mandatory in New Delhi with a violation penalty of ₹500, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided on Wednesday in its meeting. Schools will continue physical classes, the authority decided, but SOPs will have to be issued for better management. There will be no ban on social gatherings but a close watch will be there on all kinds of congregations.
What Dy CM Sisodia said on mask mandate as Delhi logs 600 Covid cases | 5 points
Over 600 cases in Delhi The Capital on Tuesday added 632 cases of Covid-19 but there were no new deaths or hospitalisations, the state's health bulletin showed. Mask mandate reimposed in Haryana, NCR districts Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have already issued orders asking NCR districts (Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad among others) to make masking mandatory again, with Haryana announcing bringing back a fine for violators.
