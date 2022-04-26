Karnataka Health Minister sets target to make state Malaria free by 2027
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday asked the Health Department officials to take it as a challenge and make the state Malaria free by 2027, three years before the Union government target of 2030.
Speaking at an event at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute on the occasion of World Malaria Day, Sudhakar said that Malaria is a disease predominantly seen in tropical countries and with India accounting for 70 per cent to 80 per cent of Malaria cases across South Asia and Southeast Asia.
He highlighted the importance of raising awareness about the prevention, detection and treatment of Malaria. The state Health Minister also said that hygiene and cleanliness are key to preventing Malaria infections.
"Initially, many made fun of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he started the Swachh Bharat Mission. But he knew better. He realized that the first step to improving health is to improve hygiene. To prevent Malaria, cleanliness is very necessary as Malaria is a vector-borne disease that spreads through mosquitos and unclean areas attract mosquitos," he said.
He further highlighted that since 2014, the Modi government has constructed 12 crore toilets across India in a bid to improve hygiene in rural areas.
He stated that medical students are the strength of government medical colleges and further stated that they have to conduct awareness programs and camps in rural areas to fight Malaria. He also pointed out that private doctors practising in rural areas must be involved in the fight against Malaria.
"The Union government has a target of making India Malaria free by 2030 and already, 10 districts in Karnataka have not seen even a single Malaria case in the past three years. All the credit goes to Health Department officials, staff and ASHA workers," he said.
Probe into Bengal student leader’s death unsatisfactory, Calcutta HC told
Kolkata: The probe of a Special Investigation Team into the alleged murder of student leader Anis Khan is unsatisfactory and should be handed over to another agency, the Calcutta high court was told on Monday. It took cognisance of the case on February 21 on lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya petition two days after Khan fell to death from the second floor of his home in Bengal's Howrah district.
Video: Huge fire erupts at Gurugram's Manesar, 35 fire engines on spot
A massive fire erupted reportedly in a garbage pile in Gurugram's Manesar area late Monday. The incident occurred near sector-6 in Manesar and quickly spread to a huge area. At least 35 fire engines are present on the spot in efforts to douse the flame which has been billowing for more than six hours. There are no reports of casualties or injuries as of yet. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the fire.
Bengal teen who set herself ablaze succumbs
A 15-year-old girl who had set herself on fire on April 14 at Maynaguri in north Bengal's Jalpaiguri district following threats from a man who allegedly tried to rape her in February, died in hospital early on Monday morning, police said. The Class 8 student escaped the alleged rape attempt on February 28. The main accused, Ajay Roy said the family began facing threats after lodging a police complaint in March.
Delhiwale: Piecing Tolstoy in times of war
This is a unique statue dedicated to Tolstoy's in Delhi. In Delhi, as is elsewhere, Tolstoy lies too far removed from the present. In these times of conflict, when one hopes for peace, it is a suitable time to read Tolstoy's 'War and Peace'. To understand the logic of having Tolstoy's statue in the city of Ghalib, one might as well look back to the recent past. Maxim Gorky's novel 'Mother' attained cult status.
SC agrees to hear pleas by Chintels residents
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a petition filed by 188 residents of Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso where six floors of a tower collapsed on February 10, causing two deaths and sparking fears among residents about the structural safety of the condominium's other buildings.
