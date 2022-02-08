Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka hijab row: Congress demands closure of colleges to restore law and order
bengaluru news

Karnataka hijab row: Congress demands closure of colleges to restore law and order

Taking to Twitter, DK Shivakumar, the state Congress president, said that situation has gone out of control and, therefore, teaching can be done online.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar. (HT Archives)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 03:06 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Amid escalating face-off in Karnataka between pro-hijab and anti-hijab students, the opposition Congress on Tuesday urged the state government to close affected institutes for a week to restore law and order.

Also Read | Saffron-clad, hijab-wearing students face off at Karnataka college amid tensions

“The situation in some Karnataka educational institutions has gone so out of hand that in one case the National flag was replaced by a saffron flag. I think the affected institutions should be closed for a week to restore law and order. Teaching can continue online,” DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress president, posted on Twitter.

 

RELATED STORIES

Shivakumar was referring to a video that has surfaced on Twitter, showing some saffron clad students placing a saffron flag on a pole meant for unfurling the national flag.

The politician's tweet came on a day when the Karnataka high court is hearing petitions filed by five female students of an Udupi-based government college, who, in December last year, started coming for classes wearing hijab, prompting protests from their classmates. In their petition, the students have argued that wearing hijab is their fundamental right.

Since then, protests have spread to many campuses across the state; students opposed to hijab countered by coming for classes wearing saffron scarves.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka. hijab
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP