Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Saffron-clad, hijab wearing students face off at Karnataka college
bengaluru news

Saffron-clad, hijab wearing students face off at Karnataka college

Protests at the college began in December when at least six students were barred from attending classes for wearing hijabs or headscarves
Principal of the college talking with the hijab-clad students. (AFP)
Principal of the college talking with the hijab-clad students. (AFP)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 11:29 AM IST
Copy Link
BySharan Poovanna

UDUPI: Saffron-clad and hijab-wearing students at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Karnataka’s Udupi faced off on Tuesday as they raised “we want justice” and “Jai Shri Ram” slogans while the former jumped the institute’s gates and forced police and teachers to separate them.

At least 30 students, aged between 17 and 21 dressed in bright saffron turbans and scarves, stormed the college campus. They earlier staged a protest demanding they be allowed inside the college. “They [Muslim] girls were allowed inside with hijab, then why are we not allowed?” asked a student. “This is wrong and the rules should be equal for everybody,” said another, requesting not to be named.

The students said ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideological fountainhead Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and their affiliates Bajrang Dal and : Hindu Jagarana Vedike gave them saffron shawls and turbans.

Protests at the college began in December when at least six students were barred from attending classes for wearing hijabs or headscarves. The counter-protests followed later.

The Karnataka high court was expected to hear a plea over the ban on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out