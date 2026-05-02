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Karnataka hotels association demands GST cut on commercial LPG cylinders to 5 per cent

Karnataka hotels association demands GST cut on commercial LPG cylinders to 5 per cent

Published on: May 02, 2026 11:35 am IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, The Karnataka State Hotels Association on Saturday urged the government to immediately reduce the GST on 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

Karnataka hotels association demands GST cut on commercial LPG cylinders to 5 per cent

The demand has come in the wake of the price of commercial LPG being hiked by the steepest ever 993 per 19-kg cylinder on Friday, marking the third straight monthly increase due to rising global energy prices linked to the West Asia conflict.

G K Shetty, President of the Association, in a statement, said the hike of 1,308 in 60 days announced by the government is the sharpest increase in recent times.

Prices have risen from the roughly 1,800 - 2,000 range in March to 3,100 plus now, he said, with the total increase ranging from 50 per cent to 70 per cent within 60 days, depending on the base city and timing.

"If immediate corrective measures are not taken, businesses will have no option but to pass on the increased costs to consumers, making eating out more expensive and affecting overall demand," he said.

The Association emphasised that reducing GST on commercial LPG is a critical step to contain the cascading effect of rising costs across the value chain.

Lower taxation would provide immediate relief to the industry, help stabilise prices, and protect both businesses and consumers from further financial strain, it said, urging the government to immediately reduce the GST on 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

KSHA has called upon the state and central governments to act swiftly and decisively.

"The hospitality industry is a major contributor to employment and the economy. Supporting this sector during such challenging times is essential to ensure its survival and long-term sustainability," Shetty said.

The Association reiterated its commitment to working collaboratively with policymakers to find viable solutions but stressed that urgent intervention is necessary to prevent further closures and economic distress within the sector.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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