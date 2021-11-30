Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka likely to seek 1,100 crore rain relief from Centre: Minister
bengaluru news

Karnataka likely to seek 1,100 crore rain relief from Centre: Minister

Karnataka received 142 mm rainfall in November against the 39 mm it gets on average, which is nearly a 263 per cent deviation from the norm.
Karnataka received 142 mm rainfall in November against the 39 mm it gets on average, which is nearly a 263 per cent deviation from the norm.(File Photo / Representational Image)
Updated on Nov 30, 2021 07:41 PM IST
PTI | , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru

Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka on Tuesday said that the state is likely to seek 1,100 crore as relief from the Centre for damages caused during the recent rains. "The report we have to submit to the Centre is getting ready. We may ask for 1,100 crore as relief," he said. 

Speaking to reporters here, he said, the memorandum seeking compensation under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms will be submitted in three to four days. According to preliminary data, the recent deluge has resulted in 26 people losing their lives, 5.81 lakh hectares of crop loss and 2,339 km of damaged roads. 

Officials say these figures have been updated and are being compiled. Karnataka received 142 mm rainfall in November against the 39 mm it gets on average, which is nearly a 263 per cent deviation from the norm. 

Pointing out that the government has so far released a crop loss compensation of 318.87 crore to 4.61 lakh farmers, Ashoka said, "Earlier, it used to be paid once a month or once in three months. We have introduced a new system to pay input subsidies to farmers. We are now making immediate payments in instalments that are released once every three or four days." 

RELATED STORIES

All deputy commissioners have been asked to release timely payments to people affected by rains and floods, he said, adding that Deputy Commissioners of districts have 681 crore in their personal deposit accounts. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka.
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP