Karnataka ministers called to Delhi by Mallikarjun Kharge on June 21: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said the entire state cabinet has been called to New Delhi by Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge for a meeting with the party top brass.

They are also likely to meet a host of central ministers separately during the visit to discuss various state projects, he said, and did not rule out the possibility of him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There are reports that Siddaramaiah has sought an appointment with the Prime Minister.

Not giving any direct answer regarding him and the Chief Minister meeting the Prime Minister during the visit to the national capital, Shivakumar merely stated, "We are in a federal structure. All of us have to work together."

"On June 21, our party President has called all of us ministers (to Delhi) to (get to) know us as some of them had not met Rahul Gandhi, Kharge. They will also discuss with us on the implementation of the (poll) manifesto and 'guarantees'. They have called us to advise us on how to function as a government," Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said while speaking to reporters here.

He added: "During the visit, we will be meeting some central ministers. I'm requesting time with some ministers to discuss some pending projects."

Shivakumar said the state cabinet would seek cooperation from everyone and pointed out that many have already assured cooperation in the interest of Karnataka irrespective of political differences."

