Karnataka: On suspension of six hijab-clad students, minister says this
- Hijab row: Karnataka minister CS Ashwath Narayan suitable action will be taken by authorities and the law will be enforced accordingly.
Karnataka minister CS Ashwath Narayan on Friday said there was a need to adhere to prescribed law and each institution will follow guidelines when asked about the suspension of six students at a college in Dakshina Kannada for wearing the hijab, a headscarf worn by some Muslim girls.
Narayan said suitable action will be taken by authorities and the law will be enforced accordingly. “We need to adhere to the prescribed law. Each institution will work on these guidelines and the law will be enforced accordingly. Suitable action will be taken by authorities likewise,” the cabinet minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
A week-long suspension order was passed against six students of Government First Grade College at Uppinangady, after the principal held a meeting with faculty members in this connection.
The suspended students had allegedly worn the hijab in the class room, despite repeated warnings from the college authorities. The college said the students were informed that their conduct was in violation of state government and high court orders.
Following the suspension, more students came to college wearing hijab on Thursday, while another section wore saffron shawl in protest, leading the authorities to seek police intervention.
On March 15, the Karnataka high court had dismissed petitions filed by a group of Muslim students, seeking permission to wear hijab inside classrooms. A three-judge bench of the court consisting of chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi said the prescription of school uniform was only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible, which the students could not object to.
Following the order, the department of pre-university education made uniform prescribed by the College Development Committee, compulsory for pre-university (PU) students from the 2022-23 academic year.
It also said that in case no uniform was prescribed by the college development committee or management, students must wear a garment which will "maintain equality and unity, and which does not disturb public order".
(With agency inputs)
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics