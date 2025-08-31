Karnataka PDO booked for WhatsApp status, priest held for remarks against CM Siddaramaiah

Police in Kalaburagi district have registered a case against a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status “insulting” Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The post came to light when locals noticed the image and informed a village leader.(ANI)

According to officials, Praveen Kumar, PDO of Suntanur gram panchayat, had reportedly edited a photograph of the Chief Minister by adding a Muslim cap and uploaded it as his WhatsApp status, news agency PTI reported.

The post came to light when locals noticed the image and informed a village leader, who subsequently lodged a complaint at the Nimbarga police station.

Following this, some residents also submitted a memorandum to Panchayat authorities, demanding disciplinary action against the PDO.

“Based on the complaint received, we have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused PDO. The matter is being investigated further,” a police officer said.

In a separate case, the Bengaluru Police on Saturday arrested an assistant priest for allegedly using abusive language against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while criticising the decision to invite Booker Prize winner Banu Mustaq to inaugurate the upcoming Mysuru Dasara festival, Indian Express reported.

The accused, identified as Gururaj Achar, worked at the Ganapathi temple run by the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Seva Samiti Trust.

According to police, Achar made the remarks while speaking to a YouTube news channel, where he criticised the Chief Minister’s decision and allegedly used derogatory language against him.

(With agency inputs)

