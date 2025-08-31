Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
Bengaluru: Speeding car mows down 23-year-old woman waiting by roadside in Yelahanka

HT News Desk
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 08:45 am IST

Police said the speeding car driver failed to notice the woman's presence and hit her, killing her on the spot in Bengaluru.

A late-night accident in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman after she was struck by a speeding car while waiting by the roadside.

The victim was travelling with a friend on Saturday night. (Representational Image)(Shutterstock)
The victim, identified as Ishani Sarkar from Odisha, was travelling with a friend on Saturday night when their motorbike ran out of fuel on the Kempegowda International Airport expressway. While her friend went in search of petrol, Ishani remained near the stranded vehicle, Times of India reported.

According to the report, police said the speeding car driver failed to notice her presence and hit her, killing her on the spot.

An investigating officer stated, “She died instantly. Her friend is not in a position to give a statement now, but we will record his version once he recovers from the shock.”

The Yelahanka police are currently gathering more details about the victim and tracing the car driver involved in the accident.

