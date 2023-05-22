Karnataka police warned the drug peddlers in the state and asked them to refrain from being involved in banned narcotic substances trading. The department has also set a deadline to make Mangaluru, Manipal and Mysuru free from drugs by August 15 this year. Karnataka police set a deadline to make these three cities free from narcotics.

The additional DGP of Karnataka, Alok Kumar, announced that the police department was behind the drug peddlers even when they were busy with assembly elections. He tweeted, “Our fight against Drugs continues. Even during the run up for Assembly elections 2507 Kgs Drugs worth ₹26 Crs seized between 10th March & 10th May. Next goal- Making Mysore City, Mangalore City & Manipal Drug free by 15th Aug 2023.”

Karnataka police have been cracking down the drug scandals in the state and already warned the peddlers to stay away from it. In January this year, Mangaluru Police arrested nine people, including doctors over alleged involvement in consumption and peddling of narcotic substances. Among those held, there were also medical students of a private college in Mangaluru. Students and doctors from Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka were reportedly among the arrested people. In January alone, the police in Mangaluru have made twenty-four arrests in drug related cases. Even in Bengaluru, the cops have cracked many drug related cases in the past few months.