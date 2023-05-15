Karnataka Politics LIVE Updates: ‘High command will take a call,’ says DKS ahead of Congress's meet tomorrow

The confusion over Karnataka's next chief minister is yet to end as the Congress party did not finalise a name between the DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. After a long CLP meeting on Sunday night, the Congress party passed a unanimous resolution authorising the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge to select the next chief minister of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are going to spend a busy Monday in New Delhi as the national president of Congress is set to decide the CM. They are also expected to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Monday at the national capital. A set of observers who were at the legislature party meeting yesterday will also submit the report and opinions of all elected representatives on the CM candidate are collected.

The supporters of both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were seen raising the slogans and demanding the Congress party to announce their leader as the Karnataka's CM. The clarity over the final decision from Mallikarjun Kharge is expected today.

In Karnataka election results, the Congress got 135 seats and the Bhartiya Janata Party only won at 66 seats out of 224 constituencies. Meanwhile, the Janata Dal(Secular) only managed to get 19 seats. The results have washed off the hung assembly speculations and the state saw a decisive mandate after 2013.