Karnataka records lowest case fatality rate, ground reality paints different picture

As per the government data on Covid-19, Karnataka reported the lowest Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in April 2021. CFR refers to the number of deaths reported per 100 cases and in April, so far, Karnataka’s CFR is 0.45%, in comparison to April 2020, when the CFR in the state stood at was 4.09%. Although these numbers may seem promising, the ground reality is much different.

“There has been over a 100% increase in the number of deaths in the state over the last week. In Bengaluru, the percentage (increase in Covid-19 deaths) is around 150%. What is even more worrying is that young people are also losing their lives. If you look at the number of deaths reported on April 11 (Sunday), there is a 33-year-old and two 38-year-olds. This is a matter of concern,” said a member of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on condition of anonymity.

Between April 6 to April 12, 284 patients died in the state because of Covid-19. Out of this, 188 deaths were reported in Bengaluru. In comparison, between March 30 and April 5, the state registered 137 Covid deaths and Bengaluru reported 77 of them.

The official added that matter has been taken up with health minister Dr K Sudhakar.

A senior Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) official said that the number of days spent in hospital by patients before death too has been a matter of concern. Among the deaths reported in Karnataka, out of 54 deaths reported 27 patients died within 24 hours of being admitted to the hospital. “This is means most of the cases are coming to the hospital after their situation gets worse. In most cases, by the time they reach the hospital, there is very little that doctors can do. We have informed the authorities about the same,” he said.

People need to test quickly and not wait for the symptoms to get worse, say experts. “The government has opened several fever clinics across the city and state for people to get tested. People should make use of them. We have asked the employees there to check all parameters of the patients who are coming for a check-up and admit those who require intensive treatment,” said Sudhakar.

He added that the government will focus on accelerating the vaccination drive in the state. “We have already launched awareness campaigns to get more people to vaccinate themselves. At the same time, we are aware of the increasing cases in the state and we have ensured that 50% of beds in hospitals are made available for Covid-19 treatment,” he added.