Karnataka sees 22% rainfall deficit in July so far, Bengaluru anticipates increased rainfall mid-August

The southern state of Karnataka experienced a notably dry July this year, with rainfall levels falling 22 per cent short of the seasonal average. Despite this significant shortage, meteorologists anticipated a surge in downpours across the state in August that could make up for the current deficit. IMD forecasted a wet spell for Bengaluru mid-August, with cooler temperatures and brisk winds anticipated.(Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

A regional review from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said four districts, namely — Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Gadag and Koppala — benefited from above average rainfall between July 1 and July 29, while seven other districts endured notably low precipitation. These drier regions included Bidar, Dharwad, Haveri, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar and Mysuru. The rest of the districts experienced rainfall that was more or less in line with typical expectations for the month.

Looking ahead, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a wet spell for Bengaluru city starting mid-August, with showers expected to intensify as the month progresses, as per a report from the Deccan Herald.

This shift is attributed to an evolving low-pressure system over northwest Madhya Pradesh and the positioning of the monsoon trough stretching from Sri Ganganagar through several northern and eastern Indian cities to the north-eastern Bay of Bengal.

For the immediate future, residents in Bengaluru can expect mostly overcast skies peppered with occasional light rain over the next two days. Winds are forecast to remain brisk, ranging from 40 to 50 kilometres per hour (kmph). Maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to hover around 27 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius in the city, respectively.