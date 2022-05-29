Karnataka student allegedly beaten for wearing ‘scull cap’ to college: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A case has been registered against seven people, including a police sub-inspector and principal of a government degree college for allegedly thrashing a student for wearing a scull cap on the premises of the institution, news agency PTI reported.
A 19-year-old boy from Karnataka was allegedly thrashed by policemen and denied entry to his college because he was wearing a scull cap. (Source: 4Vector)
Published on May 29, 2022
By Yamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A 19-year-old student from Karnataka's Bagalkote was allegedly beaten up for wearing a Muslim prayer cap while on the premises of a state-run degree college, news agency PTI said on Sunday. The incident reportedly took place on February 18, according to a FIR. On May 24 police registered case against seven people - including a police sub-inspector and the college principal.

The student has been identified as Naveed Hasanasab Tharathari. According to PTI, Tharathari's police complaint said he had gone to college wearing the cap but the principal refused entry 'though there is no government order restricting the use of scull cap inside the college'.

The student told reporters a policeman assaulted him and insulted his faith.

The PTI report further said a judicial magistrate had directed police investigating the case to name five other cops, apart from the sub-inspector already named.

This direction was reportedly based on a private complaint from the student.

Further investigation is underway.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify events between the day of the alleged incident and the day police registered a case and named suspects - May 24.

This incident comes against the backdrop of conflicts between religious communities in Karnataka, the most high-profile of which was the hijab row that saw the Karnataka high court dismiss petitions filed by a group of Muslim students seeking permission to wear hijabs inside classrooms.

(With PTI Inputs)

