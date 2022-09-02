Teacher burns 3-yr-old child’s private parts for urinating in underpants, booked

In a shocking incident, a teacher in an Aaganawadi daycare centre in Karnataka’s Tumkur district brutally burned the genitals of a 3-year-old boy. The Anganwadi teacher, along with her assistant burned the child’s genitals with matchstick for urinating in his underpants. Police officials informed the horrific crime took place on Monday and the FIR was filed on Friday.

The teacher has been identified as Rashmi, and has been booked under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 and also under Section 285 IPC, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahulkumar Shahapurwad informed. “He was wetting himself often. To stop it…they burnt him,” the top cop added. Rashmi had earlier tried to issue an apology and resolve the matter to avoid any legal action. However, the parents of the 3-year-old victim insisted on strict actions, and filed an FIR against her on Friday. The Women and Child Welfare Department has also issued notice to the teacher, local media reported.

While more details on the boy’s medical condition are still awaited, media reports say that the victim has sustained burns on his private parts and thighs. The incident has shocked and angered the local community. Further probe into the brutal crime is said to be underway.

