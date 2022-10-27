Karnataka TET 2022: how to download admit cards online

The TET - Teacher's Eligibility Test - that is conducted every year to appoint eligible candidates as teachers in government and private schools, will be held on November 6 this year, and the Karnataka education department has released admit cards for the same online.

How to download the admit card

1. If you are looking to write the exam this year, you can access the hall tickets on sts.karnataka.gov.in/TET/ or schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

2. Click on the download admit card link.

3. It will take you to a page where you need to fill in details such as a unique application ID and your date of birth.

3. Your admit card/hall ticket will then appear on the screen. This contains details such as your roll number, the address of your exam centre, guidelines for the exam, among others.

4. Save the file. Exam takers must compulsorily carry a physical copy of their admit cards to the examination centre.

The exam, called KARTET in Karnataka and CTET at the central level, will be held in two sessions for two and a half hours each, a morning and an afternoon one for Paper 1 and Paper 2, respectively. The exam for Paper 1 is from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the one for Paper 2 is from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

To qualify, an applicant needs to get at least 90 questions right out of the total 150 and secure 60 per cent marks.

